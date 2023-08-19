The Toronto Blue Jays (67-56) will look to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when they visit Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (64-59) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, August 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Blue Jays (-145). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (11-6, 3.95 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-2, 4.22 ERA)

Reds vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 44 out of the 82 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Blue Jays have gone 24-23 (51.1%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 40, or 47.6%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 23 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+230) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Joey Votto 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) Will Benson 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+280)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

