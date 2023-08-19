You can find player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Spencer Steer and others on the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds prior to their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Steer Stats

Steer has 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI (117 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .268/.351/.462 slash line so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 3-for-4 0 0 0 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI (98 total hits). He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.341/.433 so far this year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 3-for-5 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Bassitt Stats

Chris Bassitt (11-6) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 26th start of the season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.95 ERA ranks 31st, 1.222 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 34th.

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 12 6.0 4 4 4 6 2 at Red Sox Aug. 6 7.0 7 1 1 6 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 6.0 7 4 4 7 2 at Dodgers Jul. 25 5.0 4 2 2 6 4 vs. Padres Jul. 20 6.0 4 0 0 5 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 24 doubles, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 72 RBI (121 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .264/.341/.434 slash line so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Whit Merrifield Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Merrifield Stats

Whit Merrifield has 21 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 56 RBI (129 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.345/.427 so far this season.

Merrifield Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 13 4-for-6 2 0 1 5 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

