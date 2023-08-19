Spencer Steer vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Spencer Steer (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.462) and total hits (117) this season.
- He ranks 52nd in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 62.7% of his 118 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (15.3%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.0% of his games this year (46 of 118), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.265
|AVG
|.270
|.358
|OBP
|.344
|.431
|SLG
|.491
|18
|XBH
|29
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|35
|45/27
|K/BB
|54/23
|8
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt (11-6 with a 3.95 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.95), 31st in WHIP (1.222), and 34th in K/9 (8.5).
