2023 BMW Championship Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Matthew Fitzpatrick leads the field at the 2023 BMW Championship through three rounds of play, with a score of -11. Play continues at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois, tune in the fourth round to see how the action plays out.
How to Watch the 2023 BMW Championship
- Start Time: 9:20 AM ET
- Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)
- Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,366 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
BMW Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|1st
|-11
|66-67-66
|Scottie Scheffler
|1st
|-11
|66-69-64
|Brian Harman
|3rd
|-10
|65-68-67
|Max Homa
|4th
|-9
|68-62-71
|Rory McIlroy
|5th
|-8
|65-70-67
BMW Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|9:20 AM ET
|Taylor Moore (+16/49th)
|1:28 PM ET
|Rory McIlroy (-8/5th), Viktor Hovland (-8/5th)
|1:17 PM ET
|Sam Burns (-7/7th), Denny McCarthy (-7/7th)
|1:06 PM ET
|Justin Rose (-7/7th), Xander Schauffele (-7/7th)
|12:50 PM ET
|Corey Conners (-6/11th), Sung-Jae Im (-6/11th)
|12:39 PM ET
|Adam Svensson (-5/13th), Wyndham Clark (-5/13th)
|12:28 PM ET
|Andrew Putnam (-4/15th), Cameron Young (-4/15th)
|12:17 PM ET
|Lucas Glover (-4/15th), Tommy Fleetwood (-4/15th)
|12:06 PM ET
|Sahith Theegala (-3/19th), Patrick Cantlay (-3/19th)
|11:55 AM ET
|Chris Kirk (-3/19th), Harris English (-3/19th)
