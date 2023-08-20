Luke Maile vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Luke Maile, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has 10 doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .242.
- Maile has had a hit in 24 of 52 games this season (46.2%), including multiple hits seven times (13.5%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (9.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.2% of his games this year, Maile has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 12 of 52 games so far this season.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.227
|AVG
|.263
|.266
|OBP
|.344
|.320
|SLG
|.579
|3
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|14
|23/3
|K/BB
|14/5
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and eight strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
