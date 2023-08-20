Bookmakers have set player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Spencer Steer and others when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Steer Stats

Steer has 117 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .265/.348/.458 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 99 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He's slashing .275/.340/.439 so far this year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 3-for-5 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Hyun-Jin Ryu Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Ryu Stats

Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-1) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his fourth start of the season.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Ryu Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 13 5.0 2 2 0 3 2 at Guardians Aug. 7 4.0 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 5.0 9 4 4 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Hyun-Jin Ryu's player props with BetMGM.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 24 doubles, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 72 RBI (122 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .263/.342/.432 slash line on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0

Whit Merrifield Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Merrifield Stats

Whit Merrifield has 21 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 57 RBI (130 total hits). He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .300/.343/.424 so far this season.

Merrifield takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .348 with a double and two RBI.

Merrifield Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 13 4-for-6 2 0 1 5 1

Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Whit Merrifield or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.