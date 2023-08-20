On Sunday, Stuart Fairchild (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .230.

Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 47.4% of his games this season (36 of 76), with more than one hit eight times (10.5%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this year (31.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .200 AVG .257 .306 OBP .342 .347 SLG .429 7 XBH 13 3 HR 2 10 RBI 17 35/12 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 6

