Tyler Stephenson, with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, August 20 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 43 walks while batting .246.

In 60.7% of his 107 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 107), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.0% of his games this year, Stephenson has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (36.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .240 AVG .251 .330 OBP .330 .346 SLG .361 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 50/23 K/BB 61/20 0 SB 0

