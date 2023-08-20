The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .275.

Benson has picked up a hit in 49.3% of his 71 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.9% of them.

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Benson has an RBI in 13 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .198 AVG .343 .318 OBP .432 .407 SLG .588 9 XBH 15 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 40/16 K/BB 29/16 7 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings