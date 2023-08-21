The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .275 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 71st in slugging.

Friedl has had a hit in 63 of 101 games this year (62.4%), including multiple hits 31 times (30.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (10.9%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has driven in a run in 30 games this year (29.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.9%.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .273 AVG .276 .327 OBP .351 .497 SLG .376 21 XBH 12 8 HR 3 30 RBI 17 40/13 K/BB 29/17 10 SB 11

Angels Pitching Rankings