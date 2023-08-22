Reds vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 22
Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (61-64) and Cincinnati Reds (64-61) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET on August 22.
The probable pitchers are Lucas Giolito (7-9) for the Angels and Graham Ashcraft (6-8) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Reds vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Angels 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 1-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (47.1%) in those games.
- Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 23-25 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (595 total runs).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 15
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Logan Allen
|August 16
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Andrew Abbott vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 18
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Brett Kennedy vs José Berríos
|August 19
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Brandon Williamson vs Chris Bassitt
|August 20
|Blue Jays
|L 10-3
|Hunter Greene vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 22
|@ Angels
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Lucas Giolito
|August 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Reid Detmers
|August 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Merrill Kelly
|August 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs TBA
