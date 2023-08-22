Shohei Ohtani and Spencer Steer will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds meet at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, at 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Reds have +120 odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -145 +120 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The last 10 Reds matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Read More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (47.1%) in those games.

This season, Cincinnati has won 23 of its 48 games, or 47.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 62 of its 124 games with a total.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-34 33-27 23-28 41-33 45-43 19-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.