TJ Friedl -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on August 22 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is batting .275 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
  • Friedl has gotten a hit in 63 of 101 games this season (62.4%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (30.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 11 games this year (10.9%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.7% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 39 games this season (38.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 48
.273 AVG .276
.327 OBP .351
.497 SLG .376
21 XBH 12
8 HR 3
30 RBI 17
40/13 K/BB 29/17
10 SB 11

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Giolito (7-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.