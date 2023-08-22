Will Benson vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Will Benson (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 49.3% of his 71 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.9% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 71), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Benson has driven in a run in 13 games this year (18.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.198
|AVG
|.343
|.318
|OBP
|.432
|.407
|SLG
|.588
|9
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|40/16
|K/BB
|29/16
|7
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Giolito gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 150 strikeouts through 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.
