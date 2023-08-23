The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.360 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .246 with 10 doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
  • In 25 of 53 games this year (47.2%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maile has driven in a run in 10 games this season (18.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 of 53 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 25
.234 AVG .263
.272 OBP .344
.325 SLG .579
3 XBH 12
2 HR 3
6 RBI 14
23/3 K/BB 14/5
1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Ohtani (10-5) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, Aug. 10 against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went six innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.24), sixth in WHIP (1.071), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers.
