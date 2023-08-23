Brandon Drury takes a three-game homer streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (61-65) game versus the Cincinnati Reds (65-61) at 4:07 PM ET on Wednesday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (10-5) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (8-3).

Reds vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (10-5, 3.24 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-3, 2.99 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (8-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Over 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.99 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to his opponents.

Abbott has eight quality starts this season.

Abbott will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 14 appearances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

The Angels will hand the ball to Ohtani (10-5) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.24 and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .187 in 22 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his 17th consecutive quality start.

In 12 starts, Ohtani has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.24), sixth in WHIP (1.071), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

