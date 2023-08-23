On Wednesday, Spencer Steer (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 120 hits and an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

In 62.8% of his games this season (76 of 121), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (28.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 18 games this season (14.9%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has driven home a run in 47 games this season (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 50 times this season (41.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .265 AVG .271 .355 OBP .346 .429 SLG .493 19 XBH 30 8 HR 10 31 RBI 36 46/27 K/BB 55/23 8 SB 3

