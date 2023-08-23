The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild and his .444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .229 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks.

Fairchild has picked up a hit in 46.8% of his 77 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.4% of those games.

He has gone deep in five games this season (6.5%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (26.0%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .198 AVG .257 .304 OBP .342 .344 SLG .429 7 XBH 13 3 HR 2 10 RBI 17 35/12 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings