Tyler Stephenson vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on August 23 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks.
- In 60.6% of his 109 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 109 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (8.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 32 games this year (29.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.3%).
- He has scored in 40 of 109 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|54
|.243
|AVG
|.246
|.332
|OBP
|.324
|.365
|SLG
|.354
|10
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|21
|51/23
|K/BB
|63/20
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.67 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (10-5) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, Aug. 10 against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 11th, 1.071 WHIP ranks sixth, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.