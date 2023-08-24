Thursday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (66-61) versus the Cincinnati Reds (67-61) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 24.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (10-5, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Brandon Williamson (4-3, 4.36 ERA).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been victorious in 43, or 48.9%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won nine of 22 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (615 total).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule