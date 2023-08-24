Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Chase Field.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 148 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Fueled by 391 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 615 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.406 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Brandon Williamson (4-3) will make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Williamson has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays L 10-3 Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/22/2023 Angels W 4-3 Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/23/2023 Angels W 9-4 Away Andrew Abbott - 8/23/2023 Angels W 7-3 Away Lyon Richardson Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Williamson Merrill Kelly 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brett Kennedy Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Abbott - 8/29/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb

