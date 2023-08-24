The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 3-for-4 with a triple last time in action, battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .281 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Friedl is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.6%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 28.8% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .273 AVG .289 .327 OBP .361 .497 SLG .397 21 XBH 14 8 HR 3 30 RBI 17 40/13 K/BB 30/17 10 SB 12

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings