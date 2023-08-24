Tyler Stephenson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Angels.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- Stephenson has had a hit in 67 of 110 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (20.9%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (9.1%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Stephenson has driven home a run in 33 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (37.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.243
|AVG
|.245
|.332
|OBP
|.321
|.365
|SLG
|.365
|10
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|23
|51/23
|K/BB
|65/20
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.27), 23rd in WHIP (1.183), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.