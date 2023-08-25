Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to beat Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds when the teams meet on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 149 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 617.

The Reds have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

The Reds rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.408 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Hunter Greene (2-5) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 15 starts this season, Greene has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Blue Jays L 10-3 Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/22/2023 Angels W 4-3 Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/23/2023 Angels W 9-4 Away Andrew Abbott - 8/23/2023 Angels W 7-3 Away Lyon Richardson Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Brandon Williamson Merrill Kelly 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Abbott - 8/29/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants - Away Brett Kennedy Logan Webb

