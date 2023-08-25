Tommy Pham carries a 14-game hitting streak into the Arizona Diamondbacks' (67-61) game versus the Cincinnati Reds (67-62) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt (0-6, 6.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Hunter Greene (2-5, 4.72 ERA).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene (2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 24-year-old has a 4.72 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.

Greene has collected five quality starts this year.

Greene has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year entering this outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks' Pfaadt (0-6) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing one hit.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 6.13 ERA this season with 8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.

Pfaadt will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Reds

The Reds rank ninth in MLB with 617 runs scored this season. They have a .249 batting average this campaign with 149 home runs (15th in the league).

The Reds have gone 4-for-23 with three home runs and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

