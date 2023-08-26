How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the Liga MX schedule today, Deportivo Toluca FC and Atlas FC hit the pitch at Estadio Jalisco.
Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today's Liga MX action.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Atlas FC vs Deportivo Toluca FC
Deportivo Toluca FC (1-2-1) travels to play Atlas FC (1-2-1) at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Atlas FC (+130)
- Underdog: Deportivo Toluca FC (+210)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch CF America vs Club Leon
Club Leon (2-0-3) travels to take on CF America (2-1-1) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Favorite: CF America (-135)
- Underdog: Club Leon (+330)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara Chivas
Guadalajara Chivas (4-1-0) journeys to play Club Santos Laguna (1-2-1) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.
- Game Time: 11:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+135)
- Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+200)
- Draw: (+235)
