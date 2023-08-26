Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Spencer Steer and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field on Saturday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 54 walks and 70 RBI (125 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.355/.459 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Angels Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Angels Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI (106 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.340/.436 on the season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1 at Angels Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 123 hits with 24 doubles, six triples, 22 home runs, 49 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 38 bases.

He's slashed .278/.360/.509 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 25 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 126 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs, 53 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .270/.347/.522 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0

