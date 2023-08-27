Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62) will square off with Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (68-63) at Chase Field on Sunday, August 27. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds. A 9-run total has been listed in the game.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 2.93 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (7-8, 4.84 ERA)

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 34-21 record (winning 61.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Diamondbacks have a 4-1 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Reds have been victorious in 44, or 48.4%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 39-43 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Luke Maile 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Will Benson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Graham Ashcraft - - - -

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +1400 - 3rd

