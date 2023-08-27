The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 1-for-6 last time in action, battle Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Diamondbacks.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .274 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 107), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.0% of his games this year, Friedl has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (40.2%), including 10 multi-run games (9.3%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 54 .273 AVG .274 .327 OBP .346 .497 SLG .375 21 XBH 14 8 HR 3 30 RBI 17 40/13 K/BB 34/18 10 SB 12

