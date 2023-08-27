TJ Friedl vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 1-for-6 last time in action, battle Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Diamondbacks.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .274 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 107), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.0% of his games this year, Friedl has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (40.2%), including 10 multi-run games (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|.273
|AVG
|.274
|.327
|OBP
|.346
|.497
|SLG
|.375
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|40/13
|K/BB
|34/18
|10
|SB
|12
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cecconi (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.