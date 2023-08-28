Luke Maile vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.345 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .234.
- Maile has had a hit in 25 of 56 games this season (44.6%), including multiple hits seven times (12.5%).
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Maile has picked up an RBI in 17.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 13 of 56 games so far this season.
Other Reds Players vs the Giants
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.234
|AVG
|.234
|.272
|OBP
|.319
|.325
|SLG
|.516
|3
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|14
|23/3
|K/BB
|16/6
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Harrison (0-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
