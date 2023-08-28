Monday's game features the San Francisco Giants (67-63) and the Cincinnati Reds (68-64) matching up at Oracle Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on August 28.

The Giants will give the ball to Kyle Harrison and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (8-3, 3.16 ERA).

Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Reds matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been victorious in 44, or 47.8%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won 30 of 61 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati is the ninth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.8 runs per game (635 total).

The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.74) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule