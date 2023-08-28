How to Watch the Reds vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants take on Nick Martini and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Giants vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Reds Player Props
|Giants vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 153 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .413 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored 635 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).
- The Reds rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Andrew Abbott (8-3) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.
- Abbott has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Reid Detmers
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Merrill Kelly
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-8
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-7
|Away
|Fernando Cruz
|Zach Davies
|8/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Slade Cecconi
|8/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Kyle Harrison
|8/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Alex Cobb
|8/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Logan Webb
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|Javier Assad
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Javier Assad
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.