On Monday, TJ Friedl (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .274 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 108 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.7% of his games this season, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39.8% of his games this year (43 of 108), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .273 AVG .275 .327 OBP .345 .497 SLG .374 21 XBH 14 8 HR 3 30 RBI 18 40/13 K/BB 34/18 10 SB 12

