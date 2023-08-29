On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the Washington Mystics (16-18) play the Minnesota Lynx (17-18) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.



Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Mystics have compiled a 14-19-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lynx have compiled an 18-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington has covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Minnesota has covered the spread six times this year (6-7 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

A total of 13 out of the Mystics' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.

A total of 20 Lynx games this season have hit the over.

