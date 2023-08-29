On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the Washington Mystics (16-18) play the Minnesota Lynx (17-18) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-6.5) 163 - -
BetMGM Mystics (-6.5) 162.5 -300 +240
PointsBet - 163.5 - -

Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have compiled a 14-19-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Lynx have compiled an 18-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Washington has covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Minnesota has covered the spread six times this year (6-7 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 13 out of the Mystics' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • A total of 20 Lynx games this season have hit the over.

