The Washington Mystics (16-18) take the court against the Minnesota Lynx (17-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSNX.

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Lynx

The 80.4 points per game Washington puts up are only 4.7 fewer points than Minnesota allows (85.1).

Washington makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

In games the Mystics shoot higher than 44.9% from the field, they are 8-5 overall.

Washington shoots 32.8% from deep, 2.1% lower than the 34.9% Minnesota allows to opponents.

The Mystics are 6-7 when they shoot better than 34.9% from distance.

Washington and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Washington averaging 1.6 fewer rebounds per game.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 78.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.6 points fewer than the 80.4 they've scored this year.

Washington has been slightly suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, allowing 83.4 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 81.2 it has conceded this season.

The Mystics' past 10 contests have seen them make 7.9 three-pointers per game while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are up from their 2023 averages of 7.5 makes and 32.8%.

Mystics Injuries