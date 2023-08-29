Nick Senzel vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Senzel -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 29 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .224 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 52.6% of his games this season (40 of 76), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Senzel has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.5%).
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.201
|AVG
|.250
|.248
|OBP
|.341
|.328
|SLG
|.440
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|20
|36/8
|K/BB
|24/16
|4
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.375 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8 K/9 ranks 39th.
