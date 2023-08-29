On Tuesday, August 29, Wilmer Flores' San Francisco Giants (68-63) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (68-65) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Giants (-165). A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Reds vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (6-5, 3.74 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-3, 4.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+140) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will TJ Friedl hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 33, or 51.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Giants have an 11-9 record (winning 55% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Over the last 10 games, the Giants have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Reds have won in 44, or 47.3%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a mark of 9-14 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Reds vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+230) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+140) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Will Benson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+250) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +3000 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.