TJ Friedl vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (batting .268 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .275 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 69 of 109 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.
- In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31 games this year (28.4%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this year (43 of 109), with two or more runs 10 times (9.2%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|56
|.273
|AVG
|.276
|.327
|OBP
|.347
|.497
|SLG
|.374
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|18
|40/13
|K/BB
|34/19
|10
|SB
|12
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 47th in WHIP (1.375), and 39th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
