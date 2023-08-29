The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (batting .268 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .275 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 69 of 109 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.

In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 31 games this year (28.4%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this year (43 of 109), with two or more runs 10 times (9.2%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 56 .273 AVG .276 .327 OBP .347 .497 SLG .374 21 XBH 14 8 HR 3 30 RBI 18 40/13 K/BB 34/19 10 SB 12

Giants Pitching Rankings