WNBA action on Tuesday includes Brittney Sykes and the Washington Mystics (16-18) hosting the Minnesota Lynx (17-18) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, with the matchup starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington beat Las Vegas 78-62 in its last game. Elena Delle Donne led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds, followed by Ariel Atkins with 16 points. With Diamond Miller (18 PTS, 9 REB, 58.3 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Minnesota lost 111-76 against New York. Aerial Powers also added 15 points to the effort.

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-300 to win)

Mystics (-300 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+240 to win)

Lynx (+240 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-6.5)

Mystics (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics are eighth in the WNBA with 80.4 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, they rank fifth with 81.2 points allowed per contest.

It's been rough sledding for Washington in terms of rebounding, as it is pulling down just 32.3 rebounds per game (third-worst in WNBA) and giving up 36 rebounds per contest (second-worst).

This season, the Mystics rank ninth in the league in assists, dishing out 18.9 per game.

Washington is dominating when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and best in forced turnovers (15.1 per contest).

So far this year, the Mystics are making 7.5 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 32.8% (ninth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

This season, Washington is ceding 7.9 threes per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opponents to shoot 35% (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics have been much better offensively at home, where they average 83.1 points per game, compared to on the road, where they score 77.4 per game. Defensively, they are better when playing at home, where they concede 79 points per game, versus road games, where they allow their opponents to score 83.8 per game.

Washington rebounds better at home than on the road (32.7 RPG at home, 31.8 on the road), and it limits its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (35.5 at home, 36.6 on the road).

On average, the Mystics collect more assists at home than they do on the road (19.4 at home, 18.4 on the road). During 2023, Washington has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (12.6 per game at home versus 12.7 on the road), but has forced a higher number of turnovers at home than on the road (15.6 at home versus 14.6 on the road).

In 2023 the Mystics average 7.8 made three-pointers at home and 7.1 away, shooting 33.9% from distance at home compared to 31.5% away.

Washington concedes 0.5999999999999996 more three-pointers when playing at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.6). But it concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (34.3% in home games compared to 35.9% on the road).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics are 14-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 70% of those games).

The Mystics have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

Against the spread, Washington is 14-19-0 this season.

As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, Washington has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mystics a 75.0% chance to win.

