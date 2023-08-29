Will Benson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Will Benson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .271 with 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 40 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Benson has an RBI in 14 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|44
|.198
|AVG
|.323
|.318
|OBP
|.407
|.407
|SLG
|.543
|9
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|40/16
|K/BB
|38/18
|7
|SB
|7
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 47th in WHIP (1.375), and 39th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
