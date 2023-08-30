Reds vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Logan Webb, who will start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 3:45 PM ET.
The Giants are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+140). The total is 8 runs for this matchup.
Reds vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-165
|+140
|8
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-5.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The past 10 Reds matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. For three consecutive games, Cincinnati and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being eight runs.
Explore More About This Game
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (46.8%) in those games.
- Cincinnati is 9-14 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 133 games with a total.
- The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|31-34
|37-32
|23-29
|44-37
|47-47
|20-19
