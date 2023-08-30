Hunter Greene gets the nod on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds in the final of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 406 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 16th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 637 total runs this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Reds rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.409 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Greene (2-6) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Greene has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-8 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-7 Away Fernando Cruz Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Andrew Abbott Kyle Harrison 8/29/2023 Giants L 6-1 Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants - Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home Brett Kennedy Javier Assad 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home - - 9/2/2023 Cubs - Home Graham Ashcraft Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs - Home Andrew Abbott Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Williamson George Kirby

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.