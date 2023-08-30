Spencer Steer vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Spencer Steer and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on August 30 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 128 hits and an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .454. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has gotten a hit in 81 of 129 games this season (62.8%), including 36 multi-hit games (27.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.5% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.1% of his games this year (53 of 129), with two or more runs seven times (5.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|68
|.265
|AVG
|.270
|.355
|OBP
|.351
|.429
|SLG
|.475
|19
|XBH
|32
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|41
|46/27
|K/BB
|65/29
|8
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Webb (9-10 with a 3.67 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Giants, his 28th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.67), 10th in WHIP (1.101), and 32nd in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.