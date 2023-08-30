Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on August 30 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .248 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Stephenson has recorded a hit in 70 of 115 games this season (60.9%), including 24 multi-hit games (20.9%).

Looking at the 115 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (8.7%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 35 games this season (30.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.8%).

He has scored in 41 of 115 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 60 .243 AVG .252 .332 OBP .324 .365 SLG .379 10 XBH 17 6 HR 4 19 RBI 25 51/23 K/BB 70/20 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings