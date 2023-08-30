Tyler Stephenson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on August 30 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .248 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- Stephenson has recorded a hit in 70 of 115 games this season (60.9%), including 24 multi-hit games (20.9%).
- Looking at the 115 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (8.7%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 35 games this season (30.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.8%).
- He has scored in 41 of 115 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|60
|.243
|AVG
|.252
|.332
|OBP
|.324
|.365
|SLG
|.379
|10
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|25
|51/23
|K/BB
|70/20
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (9-10 with a 3.67 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 28th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 25th, 1.101 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 32nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.