The NCAA Women's Soccer lineup today, which includes Morehead State squaring off against Wright State, is sure to please.

Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Wright State vs Morehead State

Watch Buffalo vs Canisius

Watch Cornell vs Marist

Watch Southern Wesleyan vs Winthrop

Watch Utah Valley vs Utah

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with women's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.