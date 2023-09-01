Nick Senzel, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the mound, September 1 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is hitting .223 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Senzel has gotten a hit in 41 of 78 games this year (52.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (17.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 78), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Senzel has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (35.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.3%).
  • He has scored in 39.7% of his games this season (31 of 78), with two or more runs seven times (9.0%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 38
.201 AVG .246
.248 OBP .338
.328 SLG .426
9 XBH 10
4 HR 6
18 RBI 20
36/8 K/BB 24/17
4 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cubs will look to Wicks (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
