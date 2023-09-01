Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will aim to out-hit Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Reds have +100 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total has been listed at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -120 +100 10 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Reds and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Reds contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Cincinnati's past five contests has been 8.2, a span during which the Reds and their opponents have gone under each time.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 45, or 46.9%, of the 96 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a record of 38-44 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 66 of 135 chances this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-35 38-32 24-30 44-37 48-47 20-20

