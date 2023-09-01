Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 154 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 643 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Reds rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.408 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Lyon Richardson to the mound for his first start this season.

The 23-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Andrew Abbott Kyle Harrison 8/29/2023 Giants L 6-1 Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants W 4-1 Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Jordan Wicks 9/1/2023 Cubs - Home Lyon Richardson Jose Cuas 9/2/2023 Cubs - Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Williamson George Kirby 9/5/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Greene Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert

