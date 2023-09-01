Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (72-62) will square off with Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (69-67) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, September 1. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-120). The game's total is set at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Cuas - CHC (3-0, 3.69 ERA) vs Lyon Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 41, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 35-21 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (46.9%) in those contests.

The Reds have a mark of 38-44 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +5000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.