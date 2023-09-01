On Friday, Stuart Fairchild (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks.

In 36 of 78 games this season (46.2%) Fairchild has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (10.3%).

He has homered in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this year (25.6%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 30.8% of his games this season (24 of 78), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Cubs

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .198 AVG .255 .304 OBP .344 .344 SLG .425 7 XBH 13 3 HR 2 10 RBI 17 35/12 K/BB 28/12 2 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings